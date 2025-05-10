A Dedicated Life Cut Short: Mourning the Loss of Raj Kumar Thapa

In a tragic event that has left the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in mourning, celebrated JKAS officer Raj Kumar Thapa was killed by Pakistani shelling in Rajouri. Known for his unwavering professional dedication and relatable demeanor, Thapa's death is seen as a significant loss for the community he served. The 54-year-old, who held numerous vital roles, including Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, was also remembered for his work in the mysterious Badhaal village incident where 17 people perished.

Thapa's career spanned decades of exemplary service, highlighted by his tenure as an officer on special duty to former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and mission director of the J-K Skill Development Mission. His unexpected death occurred when a shell struck his residence, robbing his wife, a doctor, and their two children of a beloved husband and father. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Thapa's family to express his condolences, reflecting the gravity of his loss. Recognition of his contributions came from various leaders, including Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, underscoring the widespread respect he commanded.

The impact of Thapa's death resonates deeply within the community, as tributes continue to pour in from political leaders, colleagues, and academics alike. Acknowledging Thapa's dedication to service and his personable nature, many have hailed his work ethic, referring to him as a 'people's officer.' As the region grapples with this devastating loss, the memory of Raj Kumar Thapa is celebrated, leaving behind a legacy of selfless service and profound respect.

