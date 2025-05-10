Left Menu

A Dedicated Life Cut Short: Mourning the Loss of Raj Kumar Thapa

Raj Kumar Thapa, a respected JKAS officer known for his professional dedication and people-friendly nature, died in Pakistani shelling in Rajouri. At 54, he left behind a legacy of service, notably addressing the mysterious deaths at Badhaal village. Tributes pour in for the 'people's officer.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:27 IST
A Dedicated Life Cut Short: Mourning the Loss of Raj Kumar Thapa
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic event that has left the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in mourning, celebrated JKAS officer Raj Kumar Thapa was killed by Pakistani shelling in Rajouri. Known for his unwavering professional dedication and relatable demeanor, Thapa's death is seen as a significant loss for the community he served. The 54-year-old, who held numerous vital roles, including Additional District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, was also remembered for his work in the mysterious Badhaal village incident where 17 people perished.

Thapa's career spanned decades of exemplary service, highlighted by his tenure as an officer on special duty to former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand and mission director of the J-K Skill Development Mission. His unexpected death occurred when a shell struck his residence, robbing his wife, a doctor, and their two children of a beloved husband and father. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Thapa's family to express his condolences, reflecting the gravity of his loss. Recognition of his contributions came from various leaders, including Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, underscoring the widespread respect he commanded.

The impact of Thapa's death resonates deeply within the community, as tributes continue to pour in from political leaders, colleagues, and academics alike. Acknowledging Thapa's dedication to service and his personable nature, many have hailed his work ethic, referring to him as a 'people's officer.' As the region grapples with this devastating loss, the memory of Raj Kumar Thapa is celebrated, leaving behind a legacy of selfless service and profound respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025