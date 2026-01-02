Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Inferno Claims Lives and Sparks Heroes
A fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed around 40 lives and injured over 100 people. Witnesses described panic and heroic efforts to escape or rescue others. The cause of the fire remains under investigation as the Swiss community mourns the tragic incident.
Axel Clavier narrowly escaped a deadly inferno at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps, where a New Year's Eve celebration turned tragic. The fire claimed around 40 lives, including one of Clavier's friends, marking one of Switzerland's deadliest incidents.
The blaze injured over 100 people, predominantly young adults, as it swept through the popular ski resort bar in Crans-Montana. Mourners gathered to honor the victims, while Pope Leo offered condolences to the affected families and nations. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators have ruled out an attack.
Authorities are working to identify victims, praising the community's courageous rescue efforts. Witnesses described chaotic scenes and the horror of escaping the fire, which sparked comparisons to a disaster movie. As the resort community reels, officials urge caution to prevent further crises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Year's Eve Chaos: Hotel Manager Arrested in Policemen Assault Case
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Attack on Informal Miners in Northern Peru
Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Police Officer's New Year's Eve Crash Sparks Investigation
Tragedy at New Year's Eve Celebration: Fire Rocks Swiss Ski Resort