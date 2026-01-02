Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Inferno Claims Lives and Sparks Heroes

Axel Clavier narrowly escaped a deadly inferno at Le Constellation bar in the Swiss Alps, where a New Year's Eve celebration turned tragic. The fire claimed around 40 lives, including one of Clavier's friends, marking one of Switzerland's deadliest incidents.

The blaze injured over 100 people, predominantly young adults, as it swept through the popular ski resort bar in Crans-Montana. Mourners gathered to honor the victims, while Pope Leo offered condolences to the affected families and nations. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators have ruled out an attack.

Authorities are working to identify victims, praising the community's courageous rescue efforts. Witnesses described chaotic scenes and the horror of escaping the fire, which sparked comparisons to a disaster movie. As the resort community reels, officials urge caution to prevent further crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)