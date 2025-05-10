Left Menu

Maharashtra Cyber Tackles Fake News on India-Pakistan Conflict

Maharashtra Cyber has removed 5,000 fake news posts about the India-Pakistan conflict from social media. The agency stressed the dangers of misinformation to national security and urged caution in sharing sensitive content. They remain committed to curbing false narratives and ensuring secure communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cyber has taken decisive action against the spread of fake news regarding military tensions between India and Pakistan, an official revealed. The agency has successfully removed around 5,000 social media posts containing misinformation about military movements and strategic responses.

The spread of unverified information poses a significant risk to national security and could exacerbate the existing conflict, according to officials. In response, the agency has issued notices to ensure the elimination of these harmful narratives from digital platforms.

Maharashtra Cyber remains dedicated to fostering a secure information environment. Citizens are urged to verify facts through official channels and report dubious content. Sharing false information is a punishable offence, as the agency persistently collaborates with platform operators and enforcement bodies to halt misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

