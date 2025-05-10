Maharashtra Cyber Tackles Fake News on India-Pakistan Conflict
Maharashtra Cyber has removed 5,000 fake news posts about the India-Pakistan conflict from social media. The agency stressed the dangers of misinformation to national security and urged caution in sharing sensitive content. They remain committed to curbing false narratives and ensuring secure communication.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Cyber has taken decisive action against the spread of fake news regarding military tensions between India and Pakistan, an official revealed. The agency has successfully removed around 5,000 social media posts containing misinformation about military movements and strategic responses.
The spread of unverified information poses a significant risk to national security and could exacerbate the existing conflict, according to officials. In response, the agency has issued notices to ensure the elimination of these harmful narratives from digital platforms.
Maharashtra Cyber remains dedicated to fostering a secure information environment. Citizens are urged to verify facts through official channels and report dubious content. Sharing false information is a punishable offence, as the agency persistently collaborates with platform operators and enforcement bodies to halt misinformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland Police Sound Alarm on Misinformation Warfare
Media Coverage Restriction Sparks Debate on National Security
Government Empowers I4C to Combat Cybercrime and Money Laundering
Old Police Station Turned Hi-Tech Learning Hub in Cybercrime-Prone Jamtara
Congress Leaders Clash Over National Security Comments