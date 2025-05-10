Mysterious Explosions Create Massive Craters in Punjab's Fields
Multiple explosions in Punjab's fields have led to the formation of significant craters. Authorities have alerted residents about unidentified projectiles. While no injuries were reported, the incidents have caused damage. Security forces are actively countering ongoing threats from Pakistani drones and weapons along the Western front.
Tensions escalate in Punjab's Gurdaspur district as mysterious explosions leave massive craters in agricultural fields. Residents of Rajubela Chhichhran village reported a deafening explosion early Saturday morning, resulting in a crater 35 feet wide and 15 feet deep. Authorities are concerned as similar incidents have occurred across multiple districts.
Security forces have responded swiftly, warning citizens not to approach or touch any debris from the unidentified objects. The sites have been cordoned off, and police, along with army officials, are conducting thorough investigations to determine the origins of these projectiles.
The incidents coincide with escalated activity along the Western front, where Indian armed forces are thwarting attempted attacks by Pakistani drones and long-range weapons. Residents remain vigilant as officials issue cautionary advisories, imposing a temporary shutdown of commercial activities in affected areas.
