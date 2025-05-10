Delhi Police Bolsters Emergency Preparedness Amid Tensions
Delhi Police is enhancing its emergency response capabilities by identifying shelters, compiling lists of vulnerable residents, and forming the Delhi Police Disaster Response Force (DPDRF) to handle various crises, amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Coordination with local entities and awareness campaigns are part of the initiative.
Delhi Police has ramped up its emergency preparedness by identifying potential shelters, such as basements and metro stations, for use during air raids or missile attacks, officials stated on Saturday.
Special efforts are underway to list vulnerable individuals, including children and elderly residents, to ensure quick evacuation. The initiative involves coordination with civil defence volunteers, RWAs, and beat constables, to spread awareness about emergency protocols and secure sheltering procedures.
A newly formed unit, the Delhi Police Disaster Response Force (DPDRF), is undergoing intensive training to manage various emergencies, including air raids, fires, and building collapses. Authorities are focusing on rapid deployment capabilities amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, enhancing community safety awareness.
