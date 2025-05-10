Tragedy on Nigerian Highway: A Deadly Attack Unveils Ongoing Unrest

In southeastern Nigeria, a brazen attack on the Okigwe-Owerri highway has left at least 30 dead, Amnesty International reported. The assailants set more than 20 vehicles ablaze during the assault, further intensifying the region's long-standing unrest.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but police suspect the Eastern Security Network, linked to the secessionist movement Indigenous People of Biafra. This is a stark reminder of Nigeria's turbulent history, dating back to the bloody Biafran War of the late 1960s.

The Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice. As security forces continue to search for suspects, the international community watches closely, urging Nigeria to uphold justice and accountability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)