Tragedy on Nigerian Highway: A Deadly Attack Unveils Ongoing Unrest

At least 30 people were killed by gunmen on a major highway in southeastern Nigeria. Over 20 vehicles were torched. Authorities suspect the Eastern Security Network but no group claimed responsibility. This violence is tied to Nigeria's secessionist history and ongoing unrest. Investigations and pursuits for justice are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In southeastern Nigeria, a brazen attack on the Okigwe-Owerri highway has left at least 30 dead, Amnesty International reported. The assailants set more than 20 vehicles ablaze during the assault, further intensifying the region's long-standing unrest.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but police suspect the Eastern Security Network, linked to the secessionist movement Indigenous People of Biafra. This is a stark reminder of Nigeria's turbulent history, dating back to the bloody Biafran War of the late 1960s.

The Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice. As security forces continue to search for suspects, the international community watches closely, urging Nigeria to uphold justice and accountability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

