Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Response to Cross-Border Aggression

In a bold statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam as an 'act of war' perpetrated by Pakistan, asserting India's constant advocacy for peace. Sinha pointed out, however, that the nation remains prepared to defend itself when provoked.

The Indian armed forces undertook retaliatory action through Operation Sindoor, which Sinha hailed as a demonstration of the military's capability and resolve. He emphasized that this response serves as a warning to neighboring Pakistan, teaching a valuable lesson through a forceful retaliatory strike.

Sinha assured affected families of the government's unwavering support and commitment to security, expressing gratitude for the assistance provided by individuals and groups. He reaffirmed India's dedication to eradicating terrorism and ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

