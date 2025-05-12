Bareilly Man Arrested Over Pro-Pakistan Video

A man from Girdharpur village, identified as Mohammad Sajid, was arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media that was seen as supportive of Pakistan, according to police statements on Monday.

Authorities stated that Sajid wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' and shared the video, which showcased celebrations and Pakistani flags, on Facebook. Legal action has been initiated with Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh confirming that a case was registered.

A complaint by Himanshu Patel, a leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini, argued that Sajid's actions threatened national security and sovereignty, leading to his arrest. Following his detention, Sajid reportedly recanted with 'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans at the station.

