Bareilly Man Arrested Over Pro-Pakistan Video

Mohammad Sajid, from Girdharpur village, was arrested for posting a video supporting Pakistan on social media. The video allegedly undermined national security and sovereignty. A complaint by a local Hindu leader led to his arrest. Post-arrest, Sajid reportedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans at the police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:23 IST
A man from Girdharpur village, identified as Mohammad Sajid, was arrested for allegedly posting a video on social media that was seen as supportive of Pakistan, according to police statements on Monday.

Authorities stated that Sajid wrote 'Pakistan Zindabad' and shared the video, which showcased celebrations and Pakistani flags, on Facebook. Legal action has been initiated with Baheri Circle Officer Arun Kumar Singh confirming that a case was registered.

A complaint by Himanshu Patel, a leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini, argued that Sajid's actions threatened national security and sovereignty, leading to his arrest. Following his detention, Sajid reportedly recanted with 'Pakistan Murdabad' slogans at the station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

