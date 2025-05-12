India Ensures Steady Food Supply Amidst Rising Tensions
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has assured the public of sufficient food stocks amidst India-Pakistan tensions, urging against panic buying and black marketing. Highlighting India's vast food grain reserves, he called for strict actions against artificial shortages and emphasized the need for unity against terrorism as an act of war.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has reassured the nation of ample food supplies amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. He has cautioned against hoarding and black marketing, emphasizing that the country possesses sufficient food grains to last for at least 1 to 1.5 years.
Addressing concerns about potential shortages, Joshi declared that state governments have been instructed to take stringent measures against any form of artificial scarcity. He stressed the absence of a need for panic buying, assuring citizens of adequate supplies of essential commodities like pulses and cooking oil.
In light of the Pahalgam terror attack, the minister underscored India's firm stance against terrorism, signaling a robust response to any future threats. Additionally, Joshi called for national solidarity and urged the opposition to present a united front amid external pressures and criticisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
