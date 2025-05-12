Left Menu

Mexico Challenges U.S. on Livestock Import Suspension

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed disagreement with the U.S. decision to suspend Mexican livestock imports due to the New World screwworm threat. Despite Mexico's efforts to eradicate the pest, the suspension stands. Sheinbaum hopes the 15-day halt won't majorly impact Mexico's economy.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum voiced her disapproval of the United States' decision to halt imports of Mexican cattle, horses, and bison due to concerns over the New World screwworm. The announcement was made during her regular press conference on Monday.

Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico has shown significant collaboration in efforts to combat the pest, suggesting that the U.S. might have overreacted. The import suspension is expected to be a temporary measure lasting around 15 days.

The Mexican leader also expressed hope that the economic repercussions for Mexico would be minimal, given the short duration of the suspension. The New World screwworm has been a concern, but Mexico has reportedly been active in its eradication efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

