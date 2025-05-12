Dramatic Hostage Release Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

In a significant development, Hamas announced the impending release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander, prompting a temporary halt in the fighting in Gaza. The Palestinian militant group agreed to pause hostilities to ensure safe passage for Alexander, signaling a brief respite in the ongoing conflict.

Despite the announced pause, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that operations in Gaza would continue unabated. Official statements underline that no formal ceasefire agreement has been reached, yet the release is a product of extensive negotiations involving the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

The release, hailed as a goodwill gesture towards former President Donald Trump, could potentially pave the way for further negotiations to free additional hostages. Meanwhile, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to escalate, drawing international calls for renewed ceasefire talks and immediate humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)