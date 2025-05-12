Left Menu

Modi Demands Pakistan Dismantle 'Terrorist Infrastructure'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Pakistan to dismantle its 'terrorist infrastructure' to avoid further conflict, following recent military clashes in Kashmir. Modi emphasized that future dialogues would focus on terrorism and the disputed Kashmir region, urging global attention towards the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Pakistan to dismantle its 'terrorist infrastructure' as a measure to ensure peace and stability in the region. His comments surfaced following significant military clashes between the two countries in the Kashmir area.

In his first public statement since the hostilities, Modi highlighted that any future discussions with Pakistan would exclusively address terrorism and the contentious Pakistan-administered Kashmir. This stance follows a deadly confrontation prompted by India's offensive against alleged terrorist camps within Pakistan's borders.

The clashes, initiated by attacks on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir—a situation India attributes to Pakistan's backing, though denied by Islamabad—cease after a truce was reached. The call for global focus on these issues aims to curb future escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

