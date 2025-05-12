Cyber Crime Crackdown: 20 Arrests in Nationwide Scam Operation
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 20 individuals in Gujarat for involvement in numerous cybercrime cases across India. A ten-day operation revealed their participation in various frauds, including business scams. The operation targeted illicit bank account supply chains, identifying mule accounts with suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has announced the arrest of 20 cyber criminals tied to a vast network of scams across India, including significant activities in Telangana.
Conducted between May 1 and 10 in Surat, the sting operation apprehended individuals, including private employees and a bank staffer, involved in numerous business and investment frauds.
The crackdown primarily aimed to impede the flow of illegal bank accounts used to conduct cybercrimes. Investigators found 27 mule accounts involved in suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore. Efforts continue to capture additional suspects still on the run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercrime
- TGCSB
- Telangana
- Surat
- India
- arrests
- fraud
- business scams
- investment scams
- bank accounts
ALSO READ
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London
Pak YouTube channels blocked for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content, misinformation against India: Officials.
India's Export Revolution: Untapped Potential in a Growing Economy
Apple's App Store Drives Economic Boom in India's Developer Ecosystem
Landmark Rs 63,000 Crore Deal: India to Acquire 26 Rafale Marine Jets