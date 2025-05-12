Cyber Crime Crackdown: 20 Arrests in Nationwide Scam Operation

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has announced the arrest of 20 cyber criminals tied to a vast network of scams across India, including significant activities in Telangana.

Conducted between May 1 and 10 in Surat, the sting operation apprehended individuals, including private employees and a bank staffer, involved in numerous business and investment frauds.

The crackdown primarily aimed to impede the flow of illegal bank accounts used to conduct cybercrimes. Investigators found 27 mule accounts involved in suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore. Efforts continue to capture additional suspects still on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)