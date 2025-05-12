Left Menu

Cyber Crime Crackdown: 20 Arrests in Nationwide Scam Operation

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 20 individuals in Gujarat for involvement in numerous cybercrime cases across India. A ten-day operation revealed their participation in various frauds, including business scams. The operation targeted illicit bank account supply chains, identifying mule accounts with suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:24 IST
Cyber Crime Crackdown: 20 Arrests in Nationwide Scam Operation
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has announced the arrest of 20 cyber criminals tied to a vast network of scams across India, including significant activities in Telangana.

Conducted between May 1 and 10 in Surat, the sting operation apprehended individuals, including private employees and a bank staffer, involved in numerous business and investment frauds.

The crackdown primarily aimed to impede the flow of illegal bank accounts used to conduct cybercrimes. Investigators found 27 mule accounts involved in suspicious transactions totaling Rs 4.37 crore. Efforts continue to capture additional suspects still on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025