Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Faces Heat Over Sanitation Issues
The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to the Amritsar Municipal Commissioner for alleged negligence in maintaining sanitation. Complaints about the city's cleanliness prompted this action. The Local Government Minister demanded a detailed response within 24 hours, emphasizing the importance of sanitation and the commitment to efficient administration.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government has taken a firm stance on sanitation issues plaguing Amritsar by issuing a show cause notice to the city's Municipal Commissioner on Monday, citing dereliction of duty.
Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh highlighted the influx of complaints about Amritsar's cleanliness, urging immediate attention to the city's sanitation woes. Minister Singh criticized the official's 'significant negligence' and required an explanatory response within 24 hours.
Stressing the sacred status of Amritsar, Singh called for a concerted effort from all officials across the state to uphold sanitation standards, emphasizing that the Bhagwant Mann-led administration is unwavering in its resolve to deliver effective governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
