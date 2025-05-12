Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Faces Heat Over Sanitation Issues

The Punjab government has taken a firm stance on sanitation issues plaguing Amritsar by issuing a show cause notice to the city's Municipal Commissioner on Monday, citing dereliction of duty.

Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh highlighted the influx of complaints about Amritsar's cleanliness, urging immediate attention to the city's sanitation woes. Minister Singh criticized the official's 'significant negligence' and required an explanatory response within 24 hours.

Stressing the sacred status of Amritsar, Singh called for a concerted effort from all officials across the state to uphold sanitation standards, emphasizing that the Bhagwant Mann-led administration is unwavering in its resolve to deliver effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)