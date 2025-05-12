Left Menu

Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Faces Heat Over Sanitation Issues

The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to the Amritsar Municipal Commissioner for alleged negligence in maintaining sanitation. Complaints about the city's cleanliness prompted this action. The Local Government Minister demanded a detailed response within 24 hours, emphasizing the importance of sanitation and the commitment to efficient administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:26 IST
Amritsar Municipal Commissioner Faces Heat Over Sanitation Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has taken a firm stance on sanitation issues plaguing Amritsar by issuing a show cause notice to the city's Municipal Commissioner on Monday, citing dereliction of duty.

Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh highlighted the influx of complaints about Amritsar's cleanliness, urging immediate attention to the city's sanitation woes. Minister Singh criticized the official's 'significant negligence' and required an explanatory response within 24 hours.

Stressing the sacred status of Amritsar, Singh called for a concerted effort from all officials across the state to uphold sanitation standards, emphasizing that the Bhagwant Mann-led administration is unwavering in its resolve to deliver effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025