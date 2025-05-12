Bund Yield Surge Reflects Market Adaptability Amid Global Economic Shifts

Euro area's benchmark Bund yields reached a new one-month high, as market sentiment shifted on Monday. Investors reduced their expectations for European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate cuts, buoyed by easing trade tensions and geopolitical risks that assuaged economic growth concerns. ECB board member Isabel Schnabel reinforced this sentiment by advocating for a halt in rate cuts due to rising inflation risks.

Schnabel emphasized the need to curb inflationary pressures catalyzed by global economic turmoil. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced a 90-day pause in tariff measures following discussions with Chinese officials. The geopolitical landscape also showed signs of stability, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin planning talks in Turkey, and a ceasefire holding between India and Pakistan.

In financial markets, Germany's 10-year Bund yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, climbed significantly to 2.64%, its highest since April. These fluctuations came amid volatile conditions driven by Germany's spending policy announcement in March. Investors responded by adjusting policy rate expectations, with the ECB's deposit facility rate speculated to reach 1.80% by year-end. Additionally, Italy's bond yields reflected ongoing market dynamics, highlighting investor caution toward potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)