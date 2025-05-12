Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Varanasi Development and Security

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for enhanced security and vigilance against 'urban Naxals' during a high-level meeting in Varanasi.

Adityanath emphasized efficient public service delivery, urging officials to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy in providing birth or death certificates. He directed strict measures against crime, including looting and illegal activities like cow smuggling.

The Chief Minister reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects and civic amenities, stressing the importance of accelerated development, improved water supply, and better traffic management. He also highlighted initiatives under the Safe City project and the imperative to maintain law and order.

