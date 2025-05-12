Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Varanasi Development and Security
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized enhanced security measures against urban Naxals and streamlined public services in Varanasi. He also urged faster progress on infrastructure projects, better civic amenities, and strict law enforcement during a high-level meeting with officials.
- Country:
- India
Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for enhanced security and vigilance against 'urban Naxals' during a high-level meeting in Varanasi.
Adityanath emphasized efficient public service delivery, urging officials to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy in providing birth or death certificates. He directed strict measures against crime, including looting and illegal activities like cow smuggling.
The Chief Minister reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects and civic amenities, stressing the importance of accelerated development, improved water supply, and better traffic management. He also highlighted initiatives under the Safe City project and the imperative to maintain law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates
Andhra Pradesh Rallies for Modi's Visit, CM Naidu Champions Development
Health, Business, and Trade Developments Globally
Delhi's Roadmap to Economic Self-Reliance: Proposal for Development Council
Gujarat's Educational Revolution: CM Bhupendra Patel's Vision for Development