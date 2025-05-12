Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Varanasi Development and Security

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized enhanced security measures against urban Naxals and streamlined public services in Varanasi. He also urged faster progress on infrastructure projects, better civic amenities, and strict law enforcement during a high-level meeting with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 12-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 21:37 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Drive for Varanasi Development and Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for enhanced security and vigilance against 'urban Naxals' during a high-level meeting in Varanasi.

Adityanath emphasized efficient public service delivery, urging officials to avoid unnecessary bureaucracy in providing birth or death certificates. He directed strict measures against crime, including looting and illegal activities like cow smuggling.

The Chief Minister reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects and civic amenities, stressing the importance of accelerated development, improved water supply, and better traffic management. He also highlighted initiatives under the Safe City project and the imperative to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025