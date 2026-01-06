Wall Street Soars: Dow Hits Record Amid Venezuela Developments
Wall Street experienced a rally, with the Dow Jones reaching a record high, spurred by financial and energy stocks. This came after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, potentially opening up Venezuelan oil reserves to American firms. Energy heavyweights Exxon Mobil and Chevron saw significant gains.
Wall Street closed on a high note Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record peak. This surge was driven by financial shares while energy firms benefited from a U.S. military operation that saw the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising hopes for U.S. oil access in Venezuela.
With the energy index hitting its highest levels since March 2025, industry giants like Exxon Mobil and Chevron soared. The aerospace and defense sectors also witnessed significant gains following the military action, with companies like Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics benefiting.
The financial sector drew attention as investors focused on expected earnings growth. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase reached new heights, and optimism is high as nonfarm payroll data awaits. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency stocks climbed amid a bitcoin rally, with Coinbase receiving a positive outlook from Goldman Sachs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
