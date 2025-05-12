Tragedy in Noida: E-Rickshaw Driver Sets Himself on Fire

A shocking incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Monday, as an e-rickshaw driver set himself ablaze around Sector 12 in a drunken state. The driver, identified as Sameer Das, suffered 40% burn injuries and was swiftly hospitalized by the authorities.

The unfortunate event transpired when Das, intoxicated, got into an argument with his nephew near the ESIC dispensary. As the disagreement escalated, Das poured a flammable substance on himself and ignited it.

Police, upon being alerted, promptly arrived to extinguish the flames and provide medical aid. They have reached out to his family, but as of now, no official complaint has been lodged. Ongoing efforts are being made to gather more information by questioning local witnesses.

