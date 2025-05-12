India's Bold Shift: No Distinction Between Terrorists and Their Harbouring Governments
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a new policy stance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring no distinction between terrorists and governments that support them. This shift, following Operation Sindoor, signals a strong message to Pakistan, holding it accountable for terror activities linked to its territory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:19 IST
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted a pivotal policy shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's new stance of making no distinction between terrorists and the governments sheltering them.
Speaking in Nagpur post-Operation Sindoor, Fadnavis relayed Modi's unwavering message to Pakistan, asserting it can no longer shirk accountability for terror attacks connected to its soil.
This declaration marks a significant departure from past policies, as Modi outlined three 'new normals' for handling terror threats, boosting India's strategic clarity in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
