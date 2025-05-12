India's Bold Shift: No Distinction Between Terrorists and Their Harbouring Governments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted a pivotal policy shift under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing India's new stance of making no distinction between terrorists and the governments sheltering them.

Speaking in Nagpur post-Operation Sindoor, Fadnavis relayed Modi's unwavering message to Pakistan, asserting it can no longer shirk accountability for terror attacks connected to its soil.

This declaration marks a significant departure from past policies, as Modi outlined three 'new normals' for handling terror threats, boosting India's strategic clarity in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)