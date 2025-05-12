Modi Declares Firm Stand Against Pakistan Amid Tensions

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stern warning to Pakistan, threatening to target what he describes as 'terrorist hideouts' across the border if India experiences further attacks.

The recent announcement followed military strikes by India on alleged terrorist camps, escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Despite agreeing to a ceasefire mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the ongoing crisis underscores the delicate and volatile nature of India-Pakistan relations, deeply rooted in the contentious Kashmir issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)