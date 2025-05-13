Water War: Punjab Challenges Court Over Bhakra Dam Water Release to Haryana

The Punjab government has submitted an application to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a review or modification of a previous court order related to the release of 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana. The May 6 order was based on a decision made at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on May 2.

According to Punjab's petition, it maintains that the Union home secretary was not the proper authority to authorize such water allocation. Punjab asserts that the meeting convened under the guise of law and order concerns lacked a specific agenda for water distribution, which should have been addressed by the Ministry of Power under BBMB Rules.

Adding to the controversy, Punjab is also initiating legal measures against BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi for allegedly submitting a false affidavit concerning his alleged illegal detention. The state accuses Tripathi of misrepresenting court orders about water release, further intensifying the water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)