Left Menu

Water War: Punjab Challenges Court Over Bhakra Dam Water Release to Haryana

The Punjab government has filed a petition to review the high court's order directing the release of additional water to Haryana from the Bhakra Dam. Punjab argues the Union Home Secretary lacks authority on water allocation. Moreover, legal action is pursued against BBMB's Manoj Tripathi for misrepresentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:43 IST
Water War: Punjab Challenges Court Over Bhakra Dam Water Release to Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has submitted an application to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a review or modification of a previous court order related to the release of 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana. The May 6 order was based on a decision made at a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on May 2.

According to Punjab's petition, it maintains that the Union home secretary was not the proper authority to authorize such water allocation. Punjab asserts that the meeting convened under the guise of law and order concerns lacked a specific agenda for water distribution, which should have been addressed by the Ministry of Power under BBMB Rules.

Adding to the controversy, Punjab is also initiating legal measures against BBMB Chairman Manoj Tripathi for allegedly submitting a false affidavit concerning his alleged illegal detention. The state accuses Tripathi of misrepresenting court orders about water release, further intensifying the water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025