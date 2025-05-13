Left Menu

Pentagon Moves to Discharge Transgender Troops Amid Health Care Halt

The Pentagon is halting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops as it proceeds to expel them from the U.S. military. President Trump's administration is swiftly acting following a Supreme Court ruling, aiming to remove thousands of transgender servicemembers. The current number of affected individuals is estimated at 4,240.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:56 IST
Pentagon Moves to Discharge Transgender Troops Amid Health Care Halt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has announced a halt in gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops, moving forward with plans to discharge them from military service. This decision follows a directive outlined in a memo seen by Reuters, issued by Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.

Questions were redirected to the Defense Health Agency, which has not yet provided comments. As first reported by Reuters, a memo from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth instructs the expulsion of transgender troops who do not voluntarily depart by June 6.

This policy shift underscores the Trump administration's intent to rapidly enact a ban on transgender service members, following a Supreme Court ruling that enabled the ban. An estimated 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender troops are currently serving, though advocates suggest the number is higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025