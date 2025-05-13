Pentagon Moves to Discharge Transgender Troops Amid Health Care Halt

The Pentagon has announced a halt in gender-affirming healthcare for transgender troops, moving forward with plans to discharge them from military service. This decision follows a directive outlined in a memo seen by Reuters, issued by Stephen Ferrara, the acting assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.

Questions were redirected to the Defense Health Agency, which has not yet provided comments. As first reported by Reuters, a memo from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth instructs the expulsion of transgender troops who do not voluntarily depart by June 6.

This policy shift underscores the Trump administration's intent to rapidly enact a ban on transgender service members, following a Supreme Court ruling that enabled the ban. An estimated 4,240 active-duty and National Guard transgender troops are currently serving, though advocates suggest the number is higher.

(With inputs from agencies.)