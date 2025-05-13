Spies, Lies, and Hollywood Ties: The Bulgarian Espionage Operation for Russia

Six Bulgarians found guilty of orchestrating a sophisticated espionage operation for Russia have been sentenced by a London judge to prison terms of up to nearly 11 years. The group, which adopted Hollywood-style code names, plotted to kidnap or kill Kremlin dissidents and targeted journalists, diplomats, and Ukrainian troops.

The group's actions, carried out across the UK, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Montenegro between 2020 and 2023, were highlighted during a four-day sentencing hearing. Although no physical harm was inflicted, the group's espionage activities endangered lives, according to prosecutors. Justice Nicholas Hilliard noted the significant risk posed to national safety by using the UK as a base for these operations.

Ringleader Orlin Roussev operated from an English seaside town and received the longest sentence of 10 years and 8 months. Roussev, linked to alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek, denied any state affiliation, despite evidence of sophisticated spy equipment at his residence. Other group members received sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years, with potential deportation following their imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)