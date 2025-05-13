Left Menu

Spies, Lies, and Hollywood Ties: The Bulgarian Espionage Operation for Russia

Six Bulgarians were sentenced to prison in London for running a Russian spying operation. Using code names like Hollywood stars, they targeted journalists, diplomats, and Ukrainian soldiers without causing physical harm. Ringleader Orlin Roussev received the longest sentence. Their actions have been condemned as putting national safety at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 00:58 IST
Spies, Lies, and Hollywood Ties: The Bulgarian Espionage Operation for Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Six Bulgarians found guilty of orchestrating a sophisticated espionage operation for Russia have been sentenced by a London judge to prison terms of up to nearly 11 years. The group, which adopted Hollywood-style code names, plotted to kidnap or kill Kremlin dissidents and targeted journalists, diplomats, and Ukrainian troops.

The group's actions, carried out across the UK, Germany, Austria, Spain, and Montenegro between 2020 and 2023, were highlighted during a four-day sentencing hearing. Although no physical harm was inflicted, the group's espionage activities endangered lives, according to prosecutors. Justice Nicholas Hilliard noted the significant risk posed to national safety by using the UK as a base for these operations.

Ringleader Orlin Roussev operated from an English seaside town and received the longest sentence of 10 years and 8 months. Roussev, linked to alleged Russian agent Jan Marsalek, denied any state affiliation, despite evidence of sophisticated spy equipment at his residence. Other group members received sentences ranging from 5 to 10 years, with potential deportation following their imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025