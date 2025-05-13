Tensions Ignite in Tripoli: Clashes Erupt After Leader's Death

Tension gripped Tripoli as gunfire rang out across the Libyan capital following the death of a notorious armed group leader. Abdulghani Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, leader of the Support Force Apparatus (SSA), was reportedly killed, igniting violence late on Monday.

The SSA operates from Abu Salim, a densely populated Tripoli neighborhood, and falls under the Presidential Council linked to the Government of National Unity (GNU), established through a United Nations-backed initiative in 2021. The GNU's interior ministry promptly advised residents to stay indoors for safety.

As chaos unfolded, the streets reverberated with speeding cars and blaring horns as the defense ministry took control of Abu Salim. The University of Tripoli suspended operations, while the UN urged cessation of hostilities, emphasizing civilian protection. Libya, a key Mediterranean oil producer, remains divided since its 2011 uprising, with sporadic peace undermined by factional strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)