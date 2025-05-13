Left Menu

Tensions Ignite in Tripoli: Clashes Erupt After Leader's Death

Armed clashes broke out in Tripoli following the reported death of a local armed group leader, Abdulghani Kikli, causing chaos throughout the city. The Government of National Unity urged citizens to stay indoors. Meanwhile, the University of Tripoli suspended all activities, and the UN called for an immediate ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 13-05-2025 04:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 04:33 IST
Tensions Ignite in Tripoli: Clashes Erupt After Leader's Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tension gripped Tripoli as gunfire rang out across the Libyan capital following the death of a notorious armed group leader. Abdulghani Kikli, known as Ghaniwa, leader of the Support Force Apparatus (SSA), was reportedly killed, igniting violence late on Monday.

The SSA operates from Abu Salim, a densely populated Tripoli neighborhood, and falls under the Presidential Council linked to the Government of National Unity (GNU), established through a United Nations-backed initiative in 2021. The GNU's interior ministry promptly advised residents to stay indoors for safety.

As chaos unfolded, the streets reverberated with speeding cars and blaring horns as the defense ministry took control of Abu Salim. The University of Tripoli suspended operations, while the UN urged cessation of hostilities, emphasizing civilian protection. Libya, a key Mediterranean oil producer, remains divided since its 2011 uprising, with sporadic peace undermined by factional strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025