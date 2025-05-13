Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Amritsar: Spurious Liquor Claims 14 Lives

At least 14 people have died in Amritsar district, Punjab, after consuming spurious alcohol, leading to seven arrests. Health complications caused households to seek medical attention, while authorities investigate the use of methanol procured online. Government officials pledge support to affected families as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The consumption of spurious liquor has resulted in the tragic deaths of 14 individuals in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials reported on Tuesday. In response, seven people have been arrested amid ongoing investigations.

Authorities revealed that six more individuals have been hospitalized due to complications linked to the illegal alcohol, causing alarm across the affected villages of Bhangali, Patalpuri, Marari Kalan, and Therewal. The discovery of methanol used in the concoction, which was allegedly sourced online, has been a focal point in the investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured citizens that justice would be served, labeling the incident as murder. Medical teams swiftly deployed throughout the region, providing necessary care to those impacted while the seized packets of methanol-laden alcohol continue to be traced and confiscated.

