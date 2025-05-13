Police Discover Suspected Bombs in Kerala: Echoes of a Tragic Blast

In a troubling turn of events, two suspected steel bombs were uncovered on Tuesday by the police in Muliyathode, near Panur in north Kerala.

The location is notorious for a tragic accident last year involving the crafting of country-made explosives, resulting in one fatality and a severe injury.

Prompted by a tip-off from the landowner after his brother stumbled upon the devices, the bomb squad swiftly secured the area as a precautionary measure.

Footage aired on television depicted squad members cautiously transporting the suspects, encased in sand-packed buckets, for further examination. Additional security measures, including deploying bomb and dog teams, have been instituted to detect any more hidden dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)