Police Discover Suspected Bombs in Kerala: Echoes of a Tragic Blast
Two suspected steel bombs were discovered on private land in Muliyathode, Kerala, where a deadly blast had occurred a year prior. The bomb squad was dispatched following an alert by the landowner. Authorities are searching the area for additional explosives.
In a troubling turn of events, two suspected steel bombs were uncovered on Tuesday by the police in Muliyathode, near Panur in north Kerala.
The location is notorious for a tragic accident last year involving the crafting of country-made explosives, resulting in one fatality and a severe injury.
Prompted by a tip-off from the landowner after his brother stumbled upon the devices, the bomb squad swiftly secured the area as a precautionary measure.
Footage aired on television depicted squad members cautiously transporting the suspects, encased in sand-packed buckets, for further examination. Additional security measures, including deploying bomb and dog teams, have been instituted to detect any more hidden dangers.
