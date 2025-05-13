Left Menu

Police Discover Suspected Bombs in Kerala: Echoes of a Tragic Blast

Two suspected steel bombs were discovered on private land in Muliyathode, Kerala, where a deadly blast had occurred a year prior. The bomb squad was dispatched following an alert by the landowner. Authorities are searching the area for additional explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 13-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 13:10 IST
Police Discover Suspected Bombs in Kerala: Echoes of a Tragic Blast
The bombs were detected and destroyed by 195 battalion CRPF & District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the forest area near Ghotia in Bastar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling turn of events, two suspected steel bombs were uncovered on Tuesday by the police in Muliyathode, near Panur in north Kerala.

The location is notorious for a tragic accident last year involving the crafting of country-made explosives, resulting in one fatality and a severe injury.

Prompted by a tip-off from the landowner after his brother stumbled upon the devices, the bomb squad swiftly secured the area as a precautionary measure.

Footage aired on television depicted squad members cautiously transporting the suspects, encased in sand-packed buckets, for further examination. Additional security measures, including deploying bomb and dog teams, have been instituted to detect any more hidden dangers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025