Tragedy Strikes: 14 Dead in Punjab's Hooch Incident
At least 14 people have died in Punjab after consuming spurious liquor, leading to several arrests. The victims, mainly daily wagers, were from Amritsar district. Authorities discovered that methanol was purchased online to make the deadly concoction. The government and police are conducting investigations and offering support to affected families.
13-05-2025 13:25 IST
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab's Amritsar district as at least 14 individuals lost their lives due to consuming spurious liquor, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
Local authorities quickly responded, arresting seven individuals in connection with the incident. Police revealed methanol was purchased online in bulk and used to prepare the toxic liquor.
The Punjab administration dispatched medical teams to affected villages, assisting those who consumed the deadly batch. Prominent officials assured that those responsible will be brought to justice as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
