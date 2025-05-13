Tragedy Strikes: 14 Dead in Punjab's Hooch Incident

A tragic incident unfolded in Punjab's Amritsar district as at least 14 individuals lost their lives due to consuming spurious liquor, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Local authorities quickly responded, arresting seven individuals in connection with the incident. Police revealed methanol was purchased online in bulk and used to prepare the toxic liquor.

The Punjab administration dispatched medical teams to affected villages, assisting those who consumed the deadly batch. Prominent officials assured that those responsible will be brought to justice as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)