President Ramaphosa Bolsters SA–Côte d’Ivoire Ties at Africa CEO Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has successfully concluded a high-level working visit to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, during which he engaged in a series of strategic diplomatic and business-focused meetings aimed at enhancing Pan-African cooperation, bilateral relations, and economic integration across the continent.

High-Level Delegation Joins Presidential Visit

Accompanying the President were key members of South Africa’s executive, including Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe; Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi. Their presence underscored the importance of the visit in deepening trade, energy cooperation, and investment discussions between South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire.

Bilateral Talks with Ivorian President

President Ramaphosa held a significant bilateral meeting with His Excellency President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire. The leaders exchanged views on mutual interests and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening political and economic ties. Central to their discussions was a shared vision to increase trade volumes and deepen investment flows between the two nations.

Both heads of state agreed to pursue opportunities in energy, mining, and infrastructure development, and pledged to support collaborative frameworks that benefit not only their nations but the broader West African and Southern African regions. They also emphasized the importance of working together through multilateral platforms like the African Union and regional economic communities.

Championing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

A cornerstone of President Ramaphosa’s visit was his participation in the prestigious Africa CEO Forum, which brought together an elite gathering of African and global business leaders, policymakers, and heads of state.

President Ramaphosa utilized the forum as a platform to champion the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — a flagship initiative of the African Union designed to create a single market for goods and services across the continent. He reiterated South Africa’s full commitment to the implementation of AfCFTA and highlighted the transformative potential it holds for intra-African trade, industrialization, and inclusive economic growth.

“Our success depends on harmonizing efforts across the continent, building resilient infrastructure, and investing in young entrepreneurs and startups. The AfCFTA provides an unprecedented opportunity to unlock Africa’s economic potential on our own terms,” said President Ramaphosa.

Presidential Panel on Africa’s Development

One of the key highlights of the forum was President Ramaphosa’s participation in a high-profile Presidential Panel alongside his counterparts from Mauritania and Rwanda. The discussion focused on coordinating efforts to spearhead Africa’s development, emphasizing the need for collaborative leadership, digital transformation, infrastructure investment, and climate resilience.

The leaders collectively addressed challenges around financing development projects, creating enabling environments for the private sector, and ensuring political stability as a foundation for long-term growth. President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of unity and shared vision in positioning Africa as a global growth frontier.

Africa CEO Forum: A Pan-African Business Catalyst

Organized annually, the Africa CEO Forum has established itself as the premier gathering of the continent’s top decision-makers. It facilitates high-level business meetings, policy dialogues, and showcases cutting-edge innovations. The forum provides a unique opportunity for governments and the private sector to align strategies and exchange ideas to accelerate Africa’s economic transformation.

Since its inception, the forum has played a critical role in promoting partnerships, enhancing investment flows, and driving sustainable development initiatives. With each edition, the platform continues to evolve as a springboard for actionable outcomes.

South Africa to Host Africa CEO Forum in 2027

As a testament to South Africa’s growing role in continental affairs and business diplomacy, the Presidency confirmed that the 14th edition of the Africa CEO Forum is scheduled to take place in South Africa in 2027. This announcement positions the country as a hub for future investment discussions, innovation dialogues, and high-level economic diplomacy.

Looking Ahead

President Ramaphosa’s visit to Côte d’Ivoire and his active role at the Africa CEO Forum highlight a broader strategic agenda — one that seeks to build bridges between African economies, foster resilient partnerships, and enable a new era of African-led growth. As the continent navigates global uncertainties, forums like these will be instrumental in defining Africa’s place in the world economy.