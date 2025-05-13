Funding Cuts Threaten Survival of Women-Led Aid Organizations

Women-led aid organizations worldwide are facing an unprecedented crisis, with over half at risk of shutting down within six months due to funding cuts. This alarming statistic comes from a report released by the United Nations agency for women, highlighting the severe impact on the global efforts to support vulnerable women.

The report follows the United States' decision to drastically reduce foreign aid under President Donald Trump's administration. The U.S., once the largest aid donor, has slashed billions from its budget, aligning with an 'America First' policy, a move that has prompted other international donors to follow suit, further compounding the crisis.

Sofia Calltorp, director of UN Women's Geneva office, noted that many women's organizations are being stretched beyond their limits, with significant funds suspended. This financial drought has halted essential services, from health facilities in Afghanistan to shelters in Ukraine, making survival increasingly difficult for women and girls in war-torn regions.

