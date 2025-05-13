Left Menu

Justice Khanna: A Legacy of Fairness and Integrity

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal praised Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna's unwavering commitment to justice and constitutional ideals during his farewell. Highlighting his integrity and incisiveness, Sibal noted Khanna's legacy of protecting rights and steering the court with fairness amidst political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:07 IST
Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association president Kapil Sibal lauded Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for his 'unwavering' commitment to justice during a two-decade tenure as a judge. This praise was delivered at Justice Khanna's farewell function organized by the SCBA on Tuesday.

Sibal remarked on Justice Khanna's remarkable ability to embody constitutional ideals while balancing various interests with wisdom. The outgoing CJI's judgments often touched upon secularism and minority rights, affirming the essential balance between state interests and citizens' fundamental rights.

Justice Khanna was praised as a person of integrity and fairness, ensuring accountability for legal transgressions while safeguarding democratic freedoms. Sibal underscored the importance of such judicial leadership in times marked by dominance and societal insecurity, urging the judiciary to protect citizens' rights and uphold justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

