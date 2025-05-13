Escalating Conflict Strains Congo’s Finances Amidst Rebel Advances
The escalation of conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, driven by M23 rebels, is impacting the nation’s finances. The IMF identifies revenue shortfalls due to closed collection offices and reduced import duties. An agreement on Congo's financial programme aims to address fiscal sustainability amidst rising security needs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:29 IST
Escalating violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is significantly impacting the nation's financial health, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Backed by Rwanda, M23 rebels have made significant advances, capturing major cities and disrupting economic activities in the mineral-rich region.
The Congolese government faces financial pressure as closed revenue collection offices and reduced taxes strain resources, amidst increased security expenditures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement