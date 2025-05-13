Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentence for Heinous Crime in Kerala

A Kerala court sentenced a 53-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a mentally challenged girl. The court imposed a fine and directed the District Legal Service Authority to compensate the victim. The crime was revealed following the victim's hospitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:32 IST
A Kerala court has delivered justice by sentencing a 53-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping and impregnating a mentally challenged girl. The heinous crime occurred near the Muthirappuzha river where the victim regularly went to bathe.

Painavu Fast Track Court Judge Laijumol Sherif handed down a triple life imprisonment sentence to Lenin Kumar, a resident of Konnathady village in Idukki district, under three provisions of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5.35 lakh on the convict, which is to be paid to the victim if recovered.

In addition, the court directed the District Legal Service Authority to provide adequate compensation to the victim's family. The crime came to light after the girl was hospitalized for physical discomfort, leading to the discovery of her pregnancy and subsequent police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

