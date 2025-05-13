Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Couple Found Hanging in Panari Village

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were discovered hanging from a tree in Panari village, Uttar Pradesh. The police are conducting an investigation, exploring all angles surrounding the deaths after sending the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching discovery, the bodies of a young man and woman were found hanging from a tree in Panari village, Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, according to local police reports.

Upon receiving a distress call, Chopan SHO Vijay Kumar Chaurasia and his team promptly arrived at the location and arranged for the bodies to be transported to the district hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination.

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kharwar, aged 19, and Sita Kumari, aged 18. The incident has prompted an extensive investigation, with police examining all potential leads and angles concerning the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

