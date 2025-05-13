Trump Accuses Iran of Regional Disruption

During a business summit in Riyadh, U.S. President Donald Trump called Iran the most destructive force in the Middle East. His comments highlighted stark contrasts with what he views as positive developments unfolding on the Arabian Peninsula.

Trump pointed to the regime in Iran as the biggest instigator of unrest in the region, citing its influence in Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, and Yemen. He emphasized the unthinkable suffering caused by Iran's actions in these areas.

The President's remarks were aimed at drawing attention to the disruptive role Iran plays, overshadowing the potential for progress and stability across the Arabian Peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)