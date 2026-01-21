Left Menu

Kurdish-led Forces' Fall and a New Syrian Power Balance

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have lost significant territory in Syria amidst a government offensive. Despite seeking U.S. intervention, Washington's strategic shift to align with the interim government led to a ceasefire and the dissolution of SDF. Integration talks with Damascus highlighted deep divisions over governance and military integration.

In a major geopolitical shift, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have suffered a loss of territory in Syria following intense clashes with government forces. The outcome follows two tumultuous weeks marked by an aggressive government offensive which has reshaped the power dynamics in the region.

Despite longstanding support from the U.S., the SDF found itself sidelined as Washington has shifted its support to Syria's new interim government. Analysts suggest that the SDF's failure to reach a comprehensive agreement earlier has compounded their losses. Recent attempts at negotiations were fraught with disagreements, deepening the crisis.

With the latest ceasefire holding, the SDF has reluctantly signed a deal for its dissolution. Talks regarding integration into the national army revealed significant disagreements over military autonomy and governance integration, highlighting the broader challenges facing Syria's future geopolitical landscape.

