India Expels Pakistani Diplomat Amid Espionage Allegations

India has expelled a Pakistani official from the high commission in New Delhi amidst allegations of espionage activities. The Ministry of External Affairs labeled the individual as persona non grata, citing activities "not in keeping with his official status," and required his departure within 24 hours.

The decision comes during heightened tensions following a military confrontation between the two nations. A demarche has been issued to the Pakistani Chargé d'Affaires in the Indian capital over the official's conduct.

Punjab Police have been probing an espionage case linked to the Pakistani diplomat, leading to arrests for leaking Indian Army information. The individuals received payments for sharing classified data, highlighting a broader security concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)