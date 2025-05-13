Left Menu

Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Posts on Hindu Deities

A 32-year-old man named Riyaz was arrested in Haridwar for allegedly posting objectionable content about Hindu deities on Instagram. Following a complaint by locals, police registered a case against him for hurting religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST
Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Posts on Hindu Deities
Riyaz
  • Country:
  • India

In Haridwar, a man was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly posting objectionable content about Hindu deities on social media, according to the police.

Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, identified the suspect as 32-year-old Riyaz, who was arrested following a complaint by locals at Bahadarabad Police Station. The locals accused him of hurting religious sentiments with indecent remarks about Hindu deities on his Instagram account over the past few days.

Authorities have filed a case against Riyaz under relevant sections of the BNS for offenses related to hurting religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025