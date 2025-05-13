Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Posts on Hindu Deities

In Haridwar, a man was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly posting objectionable content about Hindu deities on social media, according to the police.

Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, identified the suspect as 32-year-old Riyaz, who was arrested following a complaint by locals at Bahadarabad Police Station. The locals accused him of hurting religious sentiments with indecent remarks about Hindu deities on his Instagram account over the past few days.

Authorities have filed a case against Riyaz under relevant sections of the BNS for offenses related to hurting religious sentiments.

