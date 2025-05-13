Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Posts on Hindu Deities
A 32-year-old man named Riyaz was arrested in Haridwar for allegedly posting objectionable content about Hindu deities on Instagram. Following a complaint by locals, police registered a case against him for hurting religious sentiments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In Haridwar, a man was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly posting objectionable content about Hindu deities on social media, according to the police.
Haridwar's Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramendra Dobhal, identified the suspect as 32-year-old Riyaz, who was arrested following a complaint by locals at Bahadarabad Police Station. The locals accused him of hurting religious sentiments with indecent remarks about Hindu deities on his Instagram account over the past few days.
Authorities have filed a case against Riyaz under relevant sections of the BNS for offenses related to hurting religious sentiments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Bust Notorious Power Transformer Theft Ring
Social Media Stir: Arrests Over Objectionable Content in India
Kozhikode Police Revoke Notices After Visa Clarification Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Massive Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat
High-Stakes Police Operation Ends in Fatal Encounter