Unnatural Act in Himachal: Confectioner Arrested

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on charges of engaging in unnatural sex with a cow, according to officials.

Employed as a confectioner, the accused allegedly entered a neighbor's cowshed in Pandoga village on Monday night to commit the act, as per the cowshed owner's statement.

Law enforcement authorities have registered a case, with DSP Haroli Mohan Rawat emphasizing that the accused will face strict legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)