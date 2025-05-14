Unnatural Act in Himachal: Confectioner Arrested
A 27-year-old confectioner in Himachal Pradesh's Una district was arrested for engaging in unnatural sex with a cow. The incident occurred in the Pandoga village, where the accused invaded a neighbor's cowshed at night. Police have registered the case and assured strict action.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested by police in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on charges of engaging in unnatural sex with a cow, according to officials.
Employed as a confectioner, the accused allegedly entered a neighbor's cowshed in Pandoga village on Monday night to commit the act, as per the cowshed owner's statement.
Law enforcement authorities have registered a case, with DSP Haroli Mohan Rawat emphasizing that the accused will face strict legal action.
