Tensions between Pakistan and India have resurfaced following a fragile ceasefire agreement due to a recent conflict that involved missile and drone strikes. Pakistan has declared its unwavering commitment to the truce while preparing to confront any future Indian aggression decisively.

This development came shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, where he reiterated his government's resolve to target any perceived threats from across the border without succumbing to nuclear intimidation. Both nuclear-armed nations have a turbulent history, marred by wars and skirmishes over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Diplomatic frictions remain high, with both countries expelling each other's embassy staff for activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. As international stakeholders, including the U.S., advocate for peace, Pakistan underscores the importance of maintaining regional stability and de-escalation.

