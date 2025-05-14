Left Menu

Pakistan-India Truce Tested Amid Renewed Tensions

Pakistan affirmed its commitment to a ceasefire with India after recent clashes, amid Indian warnings of further strikes on terrorist hideouts. Both nations declared diplomats persona non grata, reflecting heightened tensions after accusations over Kashmir. Islamabad stresses regional peace efforts, as Modi reiterates India's firm stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 00:35 IST
Pakistan-India Truce Tested Amid Renewed Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have resurfaced following a fragile ceasefire agreement due to a recent conflict that involved missile and drone strikes. Pakistan has declared its unwavering commitment to the truce while preparing to confront any future Indian aggression decisively.

This development came shortly after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, where he reiterated his government's resolve to target any perceived threats from across the border without succumbing to nuclear intimidation. Both nuclear-armed nations have a turbulent history, marred by wars and skirmishes over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

Diplomatic frictions remain high, with both countries expelling each other's embassy staff for activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status. As international stakeholders, including the U.S., advocate for peace, Pakistan underscores the importance of maintaining regional stability and de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

Sustainability vs surveillance: Blockchain’s double-edged role in agriculture

Future of AI in cardiovascular disease detection: New frontiers and challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025