Federal Eyes on Rikers: Judge Seizes Control for Overhaul

A federal judge has asserted control over New York's troubled Rikers Island jail complex, appointing an independent official to directly oversee its reform. The decision comes after a decade of increasing violence and dangerous conditions at the facility.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain will appoint a 'remediation manager' to enact sweeping reforms, including revising jail rules, hiring personnel, and disciplining non-compliant staff. Her 77-page ruling underscores the dire situation at Rikers, marked by rampant violence and multiple in-custody deaths.

The Legal Aid Society, representing the inmates, declared this move a crucial acknowledgment of the city's failure to protect incarcerated individuals. Despite the city's proposal for an insider to guide reforms, the judge's decision affirms external intervention as necessary to address these grave issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)