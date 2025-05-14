Left Menu

Hasan Piker, a Turkish American streamer critical of President Trump, was detained at O'Hare Airport. He claims it was due to his political views. Customs officials called it routine. Piker's ordeal adds to concerns about U.S. citizens' rights amid broader immigration policies and free speech discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 14-05-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 02:43 IST
Controversial Detention: Hasan Piker on Free Speech and Immigration Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

Hasan Piker, a well-known Turkish American online streamer, experienced an unexpected detention and questioning at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport upon arriving from Paris. Despite his US citizenship and enrollment in the Global Entry program, Piker faced hours of questioning by Customs and Border Protection officers on various topics, including his views on President Donald Trump and Hamas.

Piker, a vocal critic of Trump and Israeli policies, shared his experience on his YouTube channel, asserting that the government aims to intimidate citizens for their speech, a claim federal officials refuted, describing the questioning as routine. Tricia McLaughlin of the Department of Homeland Security dismissed Piker's claims that his political beliefs influenced the inspection.

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the treatment of U.S. citizens under stricter immigration policies. Student protests and immigration enforcement have drawn criticism, with fears of a broader assault on free speech rights following the Trump administration's aggressive posture. Despite the ordeal, Piker remains undeterred in his commentary, with plans to continue his activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

