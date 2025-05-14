Bribery Scandal Expands: Officer Also Faces Illegal Ammunition Charges

In a deepening scandal, a deputy superintendent in Telangana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) not only for bribery but also for illegal possession of ammunition, officials revealed.

ACB officers discovered 21 bullets and 69 empty shells at the officer's residence during a search operation. The discovery adds to the charges against the officer, who was already in custody for soliciting a bribe.

The officer, alongside a police inspector, was initially apprehended for demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, later reduced to Rs 16 lakh, to favor a complainant by issuing a notice instead of arresting him, thus allowing uninterrupted operation of a scanning center.

(With inputs from agencies.)