Tragedy Strikes Kasara: Young Boy Loses Life in House Fire

A tragic incident unfolded in Kasara as a fire engulfed the home of Datta Bule, located on Vashala bypass road, resulting in the death of a young child. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning, around 8 AM.

Local passersby, including young boys en route to a cricket game, attempted to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped. Despite their efforts, Krishna Bule, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, was unable to escape, confirmed inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station.

The boy's body was later recovered, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.

