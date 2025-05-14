Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kasara: Young Boy Loses Life in House Fire

A tragic fire incident occurred in Kasara, where a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, Krishna Bule, lost his life. Despite efforts by passersby, including local boys heading to play cricket, the child was not saved. The fire's cause remains unknown as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kasara: Young Boy Loses Life in House Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kasara as a fire engulfed the home of Datta Bule, located on Vashala bypass road, resulting in the death of a young child. The fire broke out early Tuesday morning, around 8 AM.

Local passersby, including young boys en route to a cricket game, attempted to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped. Despite their efforts, Krishna Bule, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy, was unable to escape, confirmed inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station.

The boy's body was later recovered, while the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025