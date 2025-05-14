Justice Gavai Takes Oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, marking a significant appointment in the nation's judiciary. The ceremony, led by President Droupadi Murmu, took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where Gavai officially assumed his new role.

Justice Gavai, who has been integral to several landmark Supreme Court decisions, succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna. With a tenure extending until November 23, 2024, Gavai is expected to influence a myriad of pivotal legal matters in his capacity as head of the Indian judiciary.

The 64-year-old justice has been involved in major rulings, including upholding the abrogation of Article 370, annulling the electoral bonds scheme, and supporting demonetization policies. As CJI, he will continue to oversee cases on forest protection and animal welfare, impacting India's legislative landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)