Diplomatic Strain: France and Algeria's Escalating Tensions

France's foreign ministry expelled Algerians with diplomatic passports in retaliation for Algeria expelling 15 French officials. Relations between the two nations, historically strained, worsened after President Macron's stance on Western Sahara, with recent diplomatic expulsions blocking further dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:54 IST
France's foreign ministry took action this week by summoning an Algerian diplomat, highlighting escalating tensions between the two countries. Paris announced the expulsion of Algerian nationals holding diplomatic passports, a direct response to Algeria's decision to expel 15 French officials.

Relations between France and its former colony, Algeria, have been historically complex. The situation further deteriorated last year when President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco's claims over the contentious Western Sahara region, angering Algerian authorities.

Despite a brief reduction in hostilities after an official visit by Jean-Noel Barrot to Algiers last month, both countries are now entrenched in mutual diplomatic expulsions. Algeria's press agency reported the unsanctioned presence of 15 French diplomats, leading to their expulsion. Foreign Minister Barrot has indicated that diplomatic relations are 'totally blocked' at present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

