Russian Forces Seize Mykhailivka in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly taken control of Mykhailivka, a town located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This report comes from Russia's Defence Ministry, as cited by RIA news agency. However, the information has not yet been independently verified by sources such as Reuters.

Updated: 14-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:49 IST
Russian forces have reportedly taken control of the town of Mykhailivka, situated in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This development was disclosed by the Russian Defence Ministry via the RIA state news agency on Wednesday.

The report highlights the ongoing military activities in Eastern Ukraine, where numerous towns and territories have seen conflict amid the broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

Independent verification from global news agencies like Reuters remains pending, leaving the accuracy of the report currently unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

