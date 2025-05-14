Controversy Surrounds Soldier's Death as State Clarifies His Military Affiliation
The Bihar government clarified that Ram Babu Singh, who died on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was an Army soldier, not with the BSF. His death resulted from a road accident, not a 'battle casualty'. Confusion arose as the Chief Minister initially called Singh a 'BSF jawan' and a 'martyr'.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar government clarified on Wednesday that Ram Babu Singh, a Siwan resident who passed away while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was indeed a soldier of the Indian Army, not with the Border Security Force (BSF). Despite initial declarations suggesting Singh was a 'BSF jawan' and a 'martyr', officials have stated that his demise is not considered a 'battle casualty' as it resulted from a road accident.
Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office announced a Rs 50 lakh compensation for Singh's family, citing his death as a sacrifice in the line of duty. The confusion arose after the CM's office mistakenly referred to Singh as being part of the BSF. The body of Singh was received at Patna airport, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held, absent the usual military honours given to martyrs. The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, attended the arrival ceremony.
Expressing regret over the administrative mix-up, Yadav urged the Chief Minister to honour the compensation promise to Singh's family, despite the discrepancies in status. He further advocated for the recognition of paramilitary personnel, akin to Army officers, by writing to the Union Home Minister. Singh's last rites are scheduled at his ancestral village of Wasilpur with full state honours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Army Ramps Up Joint Preparedness Amid Rising Cross-Border Tensions
Rwandan Army Escorts Southern African Troops to Tanzania
Bridging the Digital Divide: Indian Army Empowers Tangdhar Youth with Free Computer Training
Sudan's Political Shake-up: Army Solidifies Control
Fact-Checking Social Media Claims on Indian Army's Northern Command Leadership