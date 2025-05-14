Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Soldier's Death as State Clarifies His Military Affiliation

The Bihar government clarified that Ram Babu Singh, who died on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was an Army soldier, not with the BSF. His death resulted from a road accident, not a 'battle casualty'. Confusion arose as the Chief Minister initially called Singh a 'BSF jawan' and a 'martyr'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:01 IST
Controversy Surrounds Soldier's Death as State Clarifies His Military Affiliation
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government clarified on Wednesday that Ram Babu Singh, a Siwan resident who passed away while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir, was indeed a soldier of the Indian Army, not with the Border Security Force (BSF). Despite initial declarations suggesting Singh was a 'BSF jawan' and a 'martyr', officials have stated that his demise is not considered a 'battle casualty' as it resulted from a road accident.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office announced a Rs 50 lakh compensation for Singh's family, citing his death as a sacrifice in the line of duty. The confusion arose after the CM's office mistakenly referred to Singh as being part of the BSF. The body of Singh was received at Patna airport, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held, absent the usual military honours given to martyrs. The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, attended the arrival ceremony.

Expressing regret over the administrative mix-up, Yadav urged the Chief Minister to honour the compensation promise to Singh's family, despite the discrepancies in status. He further advocated for the recognition of paramilitary personnel, akin to Army officers, by writing to the Union Home Minister. Singh's last rites are scheduled at his ancestral village of Wasilpur with full state honours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025