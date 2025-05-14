Moscow Court Convicts Election Monitor Leader Amid Crackdown
Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of Russian election watchdog Golos, was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of organizing an 'undesirable' organization. He denies the charges, calling them politically motivated amid a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
A Moscow court sentenced Grigory Melkonyants, a key figure in an independent election monitoring organization, to five years in prison on Wednesday. He was found guilty of organizing activities for an 'undesirable' group.
Melkonyants, co-chair of Golos, Russia's major election watchdog, firmly rejected the charges, describing them as politically motivated. The legal action is part of a continuing clampdown on critics and rights activists following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Golos has played a crucial role in identifying electoral violations in Russia since its establishment in 2000, despite facing increasing governmental pressure over the years.
