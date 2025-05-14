BJD Pushes for Hawker Regulation After Puri Crime
Odisha's opposition BJD has called for a regulatory framework for street hawkers in Puri after a West Bengal hawker was accused of raping a girl. The party urges mandatory registration, a comprehensive database, and increased police presence to enhance safety and prevent future crimes.
- Country:
- India
In response to a heinous crime in Pipili, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has demanded a stringent regulatory framework for street hawkers in Puri district. The call follows the arrest of a hawker from West Bengal, accused of raping a girl.
The regional party, in a memorandum to Puri's Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal, lauded the swift police action and urged for a meticulous investigation to ensure justice. The BJD emphasized the need for a comprehensive database of street hawkers to be upheld by law enforcement.
The BJD also advocated for enhanced police presence and community policing initiatives to improve safety, particularly in vulnerable areas and public spaces. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting locals and authorities to seek effective measures to deter future criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digha's New 'Ratha Yatra': West Bengal's Cultural Extravaganza
Odisha Government Initiates Depositor Refund Process for Defunct Urban Co-operative Banks
West Bengal Struggles in CareEdge State Rankings 2025: A Comprehensive Analysis
Odisha Assembly Urged to Convene in Wake of Pahalgam Tragedy
Opposition Demands Justice in Odisha Child Tragedy