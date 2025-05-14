BJD Pushes for Hawker Regulation After Puri Crime

In response to a heinous crime in Pipili, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has demanded a stringent regulatory framework for street hawkers in Puri district. The call follows the arrest of a hawker from West Bengal, accused of raping a girl.

The regional party, in a memorandum to Puri's Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal, lauded the swift police action and urged for a meticulous investigation to ensure justice. The BJD emphasized the need for a comprehensive database of street hawkers to be upheld by law enforcement.

The BJD also advocated for enhanced police presence and community policing initiatives to improve safety, particularly in vulnerable areas and public spaces. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting locals and authorities to seek effective measures to deter future criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)