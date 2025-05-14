Left Menu

BJD Pushes for Hawker Regulation After Puri Crime

Odisha's opposition BJD has called for a regulatory framework for street hawkers in Puri after a West Bengal hawker was accused of raping a girl. The party urges mandatory registration, a comprehensive database, and increased police presence to enhance safety and prevent future crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:28 IST
BJD Pushes for Hawker Regulation After Puri Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a heinous crime in Pipili, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has demanded a stringent regulatory framework for street hawkers in Puri district. The call follows the arrest of a hawker from West Bengal, accused of raping a girl.

The regional party, in a memorandum to Puri's Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal, lauded the swift police action and urged for a meticulous investigation to ensure justice. The BJD emphasized the need for a comprehensive database of street hawkers to be upheld by law enforcement.

The BJD also advocated for enhanced police presence and community policing initiatives to improve safety, particularly in vulnerable areas and public spaces. The incident has sparked outrage, prompting locals and authorities to seek effective measures to deter future criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025