SAPS Probes Alleged Fraud at Pretoria High Court in Crackdown on Deportation Scam

In a decisive move to curb alleged corruption within South Africa's judicial system, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Serious Corruption Investigation component executed a targeted search and seizure operation at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday. The operation was conducted in connection with a suspected scam involving fraudulent Notices of Motion issued to undocumented foreign nationals, in an apparent attempt to obstruct deportation proceedings.

The SAPS Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, confirmed the operation in a statement released shortly after the event. According to the Directorate, the search focused on one particular office and an individual suspected to be at the core of the misconduct. Investigators seized several exhibits believed to be instrumental in building a case against the implicated party.

Allegations of Systemic Abuse in Deportation Proceedings

The allegations point to an identified court employee who has allegedly been using their access to judicial systems to issue fraudulent Notices of Motion. These documents, typically legitimate legal instruments used to initiate legal proceedings, were reportedly manipulated to serve as barriers to deportation for undocumented foreign nationals.

“These actions, if proven true, undermine the integrity of our judicial system and enable the circumvention of immigration laws,” the DPCI stated. The documents in question were reportedly created without proper legal process and may have allowed individuals without the necessary documentation to remain in the country unlawfully.

This misconduct not only casts a shadow over the operations of the Pretoria High Court but also raises broader concerns about administrative oversight and internal controls within South African judicial institutions.

Formal Complaint Triggers High-Level Investigation

The matter was formally brought to the attention of the DPCI in March 2025, when concerns regarding irregular court filings were escalated through appropriate channels. The nature and timing of the complaints suggested a consistent pattern of abuse rather than isolated incidents.

In response, the Hawks initiated an internal probe, which culminated in the search and seizure operation. The investigation will now analyze the materials confiscated during the operation to determine the scale of the fraudulent activity and identify any additional personnel who may have been complicit.

Broader Implications and Government’s Anti-Corruption Drive

This incident occurs amid a broader push by the South African government to clamp down on corruption and restore public confidence in state institutions. President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly underscored the importance of rooting out corruption from all arms of government, including the judiciary.

Civil rights organizations have expressed concern about the potential exploitation of legal loopholes and have called for stronger oversight mechanisms within courts. “This alleged scheme not only compromises immigration enforcement but also places vulnerable individuals in legal limbo, often at the mercy of corrupt officials,” said one spokesperson from Lawyers for Human Rights.

What Happens Next?

With exhibits now in the custody of investigators, the next steps will likely involve forensic analysis of the documents, questioning of involved parties, and potentially the suspension or arrest of the implicated employee. If enough evidence is gathered, the DPCI may move forward with formal charges.

The DPCI has assured the public that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and reiterated its commitment to transparency and the rule of law.

Further developments in this case are expected in the coming weeks as investigators piece together the full extent of the alleged fraud. The incident serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities within public institutions and the continuous need for vigilance and accountability.